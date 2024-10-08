Sponsor

Terry Lynn Harris, age “28”, of Texarkana, Texas, passed from his life on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, in a Little Rock, Arkansas Hospital.

Terry was born February 23, 1956, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. Yes, even though Terry was born in 1956, he had the heart and passion of a twenty-eight-year-old. He never would let the old man in. He lived life, greeting each day with a smile. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time on the lake. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He and his wife, Teresa, would drive through the countryside or to the mountains to enjoy the scenery and time together. Terry graduated from Arkansas High and began his career at their family business, Southwest Printers, in the early 80s until 2015. Upon leaving, he obtained his CDL license and drove a concrete truck for Natural State Concrete, a job he loved. The most important part of Terry’s life was centered around his family, whether it was watching a sporting event, a dance recital, or just hanging out at the pool with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Jason Harris, his parents, R. L. and Melba Harris, and brother, Richard Harris.

He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Teresa Harris of Texarkana, Texas, and one son, Dustin Harris and Brooke Grimes of Little Rock, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Ryan Blake of Texarkana, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law: Kenneth and Mary Harris of Murfreesboro, Arkansas; his grandchildren, Tyler Harris, Aiden Harris, Lilly Blake, Abby Blake, Ruby Harris, Flora Blake and Anthony Blake and a host of special nephews, nieces and close friends.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas, or the Mission Texarkana, 620 West 4th Street, Texarkana, Texas 75501.