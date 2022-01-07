Advertisement

Thomas Harold Gary, Jr., age 79, passed away at his home on Monday January 3, 2022. He was born at Camp Gordon near Augusta, Georgia on December 13, 1942, to Captain Thomas Gary and Marie Hale Gary.

Thomas is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Iris Parker who passed away on January 9, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Olivia Booker Gary; his son, Thomas Gary III; his daughter, Suzanne Parker; granddaughter, Eleanor Parker, all of Texarkana, Texas; his brother, Randall Gary of Alba, Texas and many nieces and nephews.

Tommy grew up in Texarkana, Texas and attended Highland Park Elementary School, Texas Avenue Junior High School and graduated from Texas High School in 1962. He was active in Boy Scouts and earned the distinction of becoming an Eagle Scout.

Tommy attended and graduated from Texarkana College, North Texas State University and received his master’s degree from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas.

He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict and was injured at Long Binh Depot during the Tet offensive in 1968. He was a past Commander of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.



He was employed as a counselor and veterans’ representative with the Texas Workforce Commission for 26 years.

Tommy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Texarkana, Texas and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1003. He was a kind and generous man who loved animals and everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.

