Frances Jane McCormick

Frances Jane “Janie” McCormick, age 69, of Fouke, Arkansas died, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. McCormick was born August 27, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Fouke, Arkansas. She was homemaker, beautician and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She was a country girl who loved to spend time outdoors; riding her horses, fishing, and gardening, especially tending to her home-grown tomatoes. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband, riding her Harley across the United States into South Dakota. The most important thing in her life was her family and helping raise her grandson Payten. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Frances Lynn.

She is survived by her husband of forty years, Mike McCormick of Fouke, Arkansas; one son, Justin Michael McCormick and his wife Bannie of Junction City, Kentucky; one daughter, Magen Annie Pharr of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Gerald Cleveland of Fouke, Arkansas; and Gloria and Randy Swift of Fouke, Arkansas; one special grandson, Payten Lynn McCormick of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Concord Cemetery with Frank McFerrin officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

