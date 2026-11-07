Thomas Glenn Russell born June 14, 1951 in New Boston, Texas was embraced by the open arms of his Lord and Savior on the morning of November 6, 2026. He left a legacy of laughter mixed with mischievous wit and memories of a strong, kind...

June 14, 1951 – November 6, 2026

Thomas Glenn Russell born June 14, 1951 in New Boston, Texas was embraced by the open arms of his Lord and Savior on the morning of November 6, 2026. He left a legacy of laughter mixed with mischievous wit and memories of a strong, kind and thoughtful man that everyone knew as Tommy.

He was cherished by his family as a husband, father, and grandfather that spent his entire life in New Boston, Texas. Tall and athletic, he played for the high school football team for his alma mater, New Boston Lions of which he graduated in the class of 1969. He was proud of his 38 year career at Red River Army Depot of which the majority of that time he was a supervisor. He then became a partner in East Texas Coin and Bullion where he retired in 2015. Tommy was an avid sportsman. He loved to fish and was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Texas Longhorns and his beloved New Boston Lions. He loved his family more than anything. He loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports and enjoyed watching the sports legacy continue with his great grandchildren. We will miss his wit, wise cracks and his expert knowledge of local sports.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents: Jack Russell, Mae Winchester Russell, brother Ronnie Russell, sisters Charlotte Davis and Pat Holder, great grandson, Rush Thompson, nieces Sherry Whaley and Shauna Simpson. He is survived by his wife Sherry Russell, daughters Holly K. Burleson, Shelley and Randall Liles and Shannon Crow, granddaughter, Haley and Daniel Thompson, grandsons, Hunter Burleson, Sawyer Smith, Joey Sonterre and Josh Sonterre, and great grandchildren, Layla and Ledger Burleson and Ridge and Riley Thompson, and Ender and Slater Smith. He is also survived by his aunts, Mary Winchester and Linda Winchester, nieces and nephews, Tonya, Jackie and Gary Davis, Jr., and Jim and Bobby Holder, along with a number of relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held graveside on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Read Hill Cemetery, New Boston with Dr. Patrick Hunter officiating. Open visitation will be held at Bates and Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Sunday, November 8, 2026 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. All services will be under direction of Bates and Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston.

Courtesy of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link