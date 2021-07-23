Thomas Gregory

Advertisement

Thomas L. Gregory, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Thomas was born on January 14, 1931, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Gregory & Carrie Underhill and wife of 67 years, Frances Gregory.

Thomas had a passion for service of his country and his community, spending 2 years in the Marines and 22 years in the Air Force. After retirement as a Senior Master Sergeant, Thomas settled his family in the Texarkana area holding positions including a Counselor for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Director of Security at Christus St. Michael, and Superintendent of Texarkana Parks & Recreations. More importantly, Tom loved his family and had many friends and valued colleagues. He was an exceptional husband; a great father; and a rather notorious grandfather.

He believed in letting his family know he loved them and was proud of them. He enjoyed his friends and those with whom he worked. He shared his humor, his management acumen, and his unwavering willingness to work hard and make tough decisions to best serve others. Tom loved to travel in his RV to enjoy camping and bluegrass music with his wife. He took pride in his knowledge of world history and had a rather large collection of rocks. Thomas L. Gregory will be greatly missed by many.

Survivors include his sister Marion Earnest; his children Donald Gregory (Connie), Ronald Gregory (Diane), Debra Shaffer, Karen Gregory, and Heather White (Rory); his grandchildren Danielle Quinn, Russell Shaffer (Liz), Peyton Redondo (Bobby), Preston Gregory (Delia), and Jon Gregory; and 13 beautiful great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM, Monday, July 26, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Revs. Todd Reed, Mike Powell and Corey Calicott officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to First Baptist Church Redwater, P.O. Box 98, Redwater, Texas 75573.