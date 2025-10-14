Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Thomas Lee Wells, age 72, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2025. He was born on January 28, 1953 in New Boston, Texas, to Betty Lou Askew-Capps and Albert Wesley Wells.

He spent his working days as a Logistics Specialist for the Defense Logistics Agency located at the Red River Army Depot for 32 years. He retired in 2008 from the Red River Army Depot. He was also a Veteran of the United States Navy.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends when he could. He was proud of keeping his yard looking good. He had a strong Christian Faith, he attended the Kings Highway Church of God, later known as The Church of God Union Assembly. He was a fan of music and singing his heart out. He could be found watching games shows, any western or The Three Stooges.

His family described him as a gentle and loving big kid with a kind soul. He was also helping others in their time of need with his selfless and dependable ways. He was also telling jokes, being funny and fun to be around, even his in last few days he was known as the light of the room.

Thomas is preceded in death by both of his parents.

Left to cherish his memories are his two children; son, Wesley Wells and daughter, Christina Thompson; his granddaughter, Sklyar Wells and grandson, Malachi Thompson; two brothers, Leslie Albert Wells (Sonny) and Micheal Don Capps; two sisters, Betty Ann Smith and Glenda Faye Gentry; along with a host of other family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at The Church of God Union Assembly, 4981 Highway 59 S, Texarkana, Texas 75501. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.