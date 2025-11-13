Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Thomas Ray Mathis, age 81, of Maud, Texas, passed away on November 11, 2025. He was born on July 9, 1944, in Patroon, Texas, to Dorothy and Homer Mathis.

Thomas spent his working years as a dedicated pulpwood truck driver for his father’s business. A man of strong faith, he was a lifelong member of the church his family founded in Maud, Texas, where he faithfully served and worshiped throughout his life.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army and continued his service in the Army National Guard for seven years.

Thomas will be remembered for his humor, his love of movies, and his love and devotion to his family. His quick wit and warm personality made every family gathering more joyful. Above all, he was a man of faith and integrity whose presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Homer Mathis; three sisters, Bonnie Faye Darnell, Virginia Thompson, and Betty Sue Atleberry; and three nephews, David Darnell, Jeffery Lynn Thompson, and Ricky Lee Thompson.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, James Homer Mathis (Peggy), two nieces Mary Shelby (Keith) and Tina McClelland (Richard); three nephews, Wayne Darnell (Nancy), Carl Darnell (Kathy), and James Thompson (Michelle); along with a host of other family members and friends who loved him dearly.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Maud Church of God of Prophecy, 388 Houston Dr Maud, Texas 75567.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the church or charity of your choice.