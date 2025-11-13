Child Sex Abuse Trial Begins For Bowie County Man

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A jury trial began Wednesday for a man accused of sexually abusing a young girl for years beginning when she was 8 years old.

Jerry Lynn Jordan, 54, is facing 25 years to life in prison without parole if found guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. A jury was selected Monday to decide the case in proceedings before Fifth District Judge Bill Miller and testimony in the case began Wednesday.

Jordan allegedly began sexually abusing the girl in 2019 at a residence in Arkansas with the sexual abuse allegedly continuing into 2023 after the girl moved to a home in Wake Village, Texas, in Bowie County, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A second, older alleged victim may also testify in the case, according to court records. A notice from the state indicates that Jordan began abusing a different young girl when she was about 8 years old in 1999 in Arkansas. According to the notice, the abuse continued from 1999 to at least 2004.

Jordan allegedly sexually assaulted the younger girl in bathrooms and a closet and showered with her at the family’s home in Wake Village. When the girl asked Jordan to stop on one occasion, he allegedly proposed a different sexual activity, the affidavit alleges.

A notice from the state includes a detailed list of allegations regarding Jordan’s alleged abuse of both the older and younger alleged victims.

In addition to continuous sexual abuse of a child, Jordan has been charged with a number of other child sex crimes.

Jordan is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1,050,000.

Assistant District Attorney Christina Flanigan is representing the state. Jordan is represented by Texarkana attorney Josh Potter.