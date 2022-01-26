Advertisement

Timothy Martin Coe, age 43, of Texarkana, Texas formerly of Longview, Texas, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Coe was born June 7, 1978, in Texarkana, Texas and was a graduate of Pleasant Grove High School. Tim was a former employee of Super One and Dr. Pepper and currently was an online sales entrepreneur. He enjoyed taking old things, repairing them, and selling them for a profit. He loved music and shared songs that were meaningful to him with people regularly. Tim was a Baptist, a Republican and an avid Denver Broncos fan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kristie Coe; and his father, Gary Coe.

Advertisement

Survivors include his mother, Sandra Evans Coe; four children, Landan Coe, Tatem Coe, Brinkley Coe and Michael Bell; his grandfather, Hayden Coe and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are pending with Chapelwood Funeral Home.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

