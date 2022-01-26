Advertisement

Mr. Bobby Junior Bailey, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord January 23, 2022.

Bob was born May 16, 1939, in Waldon, Arkansas to James Enoch Bailey and Callie Isbelle Bailey. He enjoyed working on cars in his younger days. He worked for a lath mill for twelve years. He enjoyed collecting hats and steel toy cars and trucks. He was a member of the House of Prayer, Texarkana, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ferrell Lee Bailey.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Deborah Bailey, his siblings, James (Dutch) Bailey, Donald Ray Bailey, Billy Ray Bailey, Shirley Ann Poff, George Riley Bailey, Catherine Mae Winterhawk, Ellen Eloise Wade, Lee Roy Bailey, and Helen Jeanette Baldwin, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held on Friday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Dennis Heath officiating. Burial will be at Rocky Mound Cemetery.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

