Timothy Dwayne Browning age 51, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, October 10, 2021 at his home.

Tim was born October 14, 1969 in Little Rock, Arkansas and was a life time resident of Texarkana. He was formerly employed with GEM-Aire Heating and Air. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and a former member of Ducks Unlimited. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. He was a very kind, compassionate person who was always willing to serve the Lord and others. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Browning.

He is survived by his father, John Browning of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Ron Bishop of Texarkana, Arkansas; one nephew, John David Nipper and his wife Jessica of El Dorado, Arkansas; two great-nephews, Asher Nipper and Harlan Nipper, two special friends, Scott Curtis and Mike Ames and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 15, 2021 at Concord Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Keister officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.