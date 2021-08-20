Advertisement

God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be,

So, He put his arms around you and

Whispered, “Come to me.”

With tearful eyes we watched you,

And saw you pass away.

Although we loved you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands at rest.

God broke our hearts to

Prove to us,

He only takes the best.

Timothy Lee Scalzo, age 59, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on August 18, 2021 at his residence.

Timothy was born January 9, 1962 in Peekskill, New York. He was a journeyman electrician. He loved motorcycles and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. Timothy also enjoyed bass fishing and shooting pool. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Scalzo.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Scalzo; one sister, Teresa Brewer; one brother, Anthony Scalzo; one niece, Kimberly Tracey; one nephew, Douglas Thompson; two great nephews, Gage Tracey, Hunter Thompson; one great niece, Genessa Thompson and host of other family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.