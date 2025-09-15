Sponsor

Timothy Lynn Thurmon-Hurd

On September 12, 2025, Tim, 64 years old went to be with the Lord, after a long illness.

He was most proud of being an United States Marine. He never considered himself an “EX”, “Once a Marine, Always A Marine, Oorah!”

Tim was married to his wife, Brenda for 38 years. Two children, his daughter Heidi and Dustin Brewer of Stamps, Arkansas; his son Deland and Rebekah Ness of Wake Village, Texas; five grandchildren, Peyton and Addison Philyaw of Russellville, Arkansas, John Philyaw of White Hall, Arkansas, Lilly Philyaw of Genoa, Arkansas, Joshua Philyaw of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Jasper Ness of Wake Village, Texas.

Preceded in death by his mother DeWanda Hurd and grandparents, Herbert and Edna Hurd, Sr. There are many other family and friends.

There will be a memorial service at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas Blvd to celebrate his life on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 11:00 A.M.

Please send money in place of flowers to CashApp $Simesam to help with funeral cost.