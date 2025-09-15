Sponsor

C. K. “Jess” Jester, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 13, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Jess was born on May 17, 1940, in Fouke, Arkansas, to Carl and Gladys Jester, and lived in the surrounding area most of his life. He retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., where he worked faithfully for many years. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where his faith and fellowship were an important part of his life. Mr. Jester was also an active member of Masonic Lodge #341 and was proud to serve as a Shriner of the Sahara Shrine Temple as a 32nd degree Mason, dedicating his time and support to his brothers and others in need. C. K. honorably served his country in three branches of the United States Armed Forces. The Army, Navy, and Marine Corps- a rare and distinguished testament to his deep commitment to service and patriotism. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, working in his shop, deer hunting, and creating memories with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Jester; his parents, Carl Jester and Gladys; and his brother, Carl Eugene Jester.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Fred Jester and Paula of Texarkana, Arkansas, his daughter, Sandy Ashby of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Fred Jester Jr., and Lindsey, Cody Fifield and Shaena, Ashley Jester, and Russell Jester and Payton; Seven great grandchildren, Aliya Jester, Chevy Fifield, Adalynn Jester, Jesse Fifield, Lane Jester, Brandalyn Watson, and Sutton Jester; three sisters, Helen Sue Beauford of Texarkana, AR, Mary Lou Wilson of Fouke, AR, Glenda Gale Murphy of Cypress, TX; Special brother-in-law, Benny Murphy of Texarkana, TX; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M., on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Funeral Home, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M., one hour prior to service time.