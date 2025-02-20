Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Timothy Noel Conaway, 69, of Texarkana passed away at home on February 17, 2025. He was born on October 16, 1955 to Thomas Clyde and Carol Jean Conaway in San Antonio, Texas.

Mr. Timothy was a member of Rondo Methodist Church, served in the United States Navy and spent over two decades with WW Metal Products.

He was preceded in death by his brother James Keith Conaway, his parents, and his beloved wife Pamela Conaway.

Survivors include his five children, Cheyna Miller of Texarkana, Texas; Seanne (Jessica) Conaway of Baytown, Texas; Casey (Michelle) Conaway of Seguin, Texas; Clyde Lusk of Bossier City, Louisiana; Christi (Paul) Goco of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren along with a host of other family and friends.

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2025 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

There will be a lunch immediately following the service at Rondo Community Church. 2335 North Rondo Road, Texarkana, AR 71854

The family would like to thank Concho Hearts Hospice, especially Jen, April, Jennifer and Meagan.