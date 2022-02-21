Advertisement

Tina Marie Cook, age 58, of Texarkana, Texas died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her residence.

She was born July 24, 1963 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was employed with Lazor Spot Inc. and was a member of the Flower Acres Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother Carolyn Faye George; her step-father Bobby Ray George; sister, Melissa Cook and two grandchildren, Bentlee Cook and Hunter Cook

She is survived by her son, Joshua Cook of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters, Lisa George of Voluntown, Connecticut and Angela Hays of Texarkana, Texas; two brothers, Eddy Cook of Texarkana, Texas and Gary George of San Augustine, Texas; three grandchildren, Mason Cook, Alee Cook, Evan Cook and a number of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Murphy officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

