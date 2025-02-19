Sponsor

Tishia J. Miller, 83, of Texarkana passed away on February 15, 2025. She was born March 8, 1941 in Houston, Texas to Oscar and Molly Sweetser.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles Miller, and a sister JoAnn Johnston.

Survivors include her three daughters Kellie Fernandes, Shellie Clark both of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jamie Miller of Texarkana; three sons Brian Clark of Dallas, Texas, Tony Miller of Texarkana, Chris Miller of Justin, Texas; eleven grandchildren, Brandon Fernandes, Matt Fernandes, Devin Vega, Byron Clark, Kamrin Vega, Lorin Vega, Nick Miller, McKenna Miller, Tyler Miller, Brinkley Miller, Katelin LeBlanc; numerous great grandchildren, and one sister Oma Jean Lansdown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tishia retired from the City of Texarkana, and was such a beautiful person that opened her home to any and everybody. She loved her family and spending time with them was very important to her. She was the owner of Memory Maker Ceramics, which was a passion for her.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, February 21, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

Funeral service will be held at 9 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Hart officiating.

A private family burial will follow.

