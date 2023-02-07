Tommy Allgor

Advertisement

We are sad to announce the passing of “Tommy” Floyd Allgor of Texarkana, Arkansas.

He died at the age of 43 on February 1, 2023. Tommy passed away surrounded by his loving mother, Paula Allgor, and two sisters, Christina Simpson and Cissy Ward. He was an uncle to three nephews, Gaven Ward, Korben Ward, and Isaac Simpson, and one niece, Serenity Simpson. Tommy was welcomed into Heaven by his beloved grandparents, Floyd and Dorothy Higgs, and many others loved ones. Today Tommy walks the streets of Heaven with his Creator and Savior with a healed body and mind.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Saturday, February 4, from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

