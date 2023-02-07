Advertisement

David Lewis Smart, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in a Little Rock Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born November 26, 1951 in Hope, Arkansas. David enjoyed fishing, camping and playing his guitar. He loved his job and his work family. He had a passion for life and never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family. He was very generous, thoughtful, and compassionate. He has a special place in his heart for animals and loved his chihuahuas, Annie and Ellie. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Smart; his mother and step-father, Joy and Jack Mallernee and his brother, Jamie Smart.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy “Sid” Smart; his children, Paula and Rick Williams, Chasity and Matt Wilcher, David “Boogie” Jr. and Danielle Smart, Michelle and Freddy Garza, Alyson Paul; his brother in-law and wife, Bill and Angie Pelfrey; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, February 6, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be in Rondo Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

