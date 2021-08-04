Tommy Fred Little

Advertisement

Thomas Fred Little, 64, of New Boston Texas boot scooted through the gates of heaven on August 1, 2021.

Tommy was born July 13, 1957 in New Boston Texas and was preceded in death by his father William Runnels Little, his mother Virginia Elizabeth Little, and one brother Timothy Dan Little.

Tommy served in The Armed Forces of the United States of America, army branch. He was a carpenter by trade but could literally fix anything. Tommy loved spending time hunting, fishing and helping others. He lived with a smile on his face and a cold beer in his hand. He rarely got angry and would always give you a thumbs up, saying “right on.” He was a simple man, wearing only Wrangler bluejeans and a hat. Many knew him as “Cowboy.”

Tommy is survived by his wife Janine Little, one son Wesley Little and daughter-in-law Katie Lassiter, one daughter Dawn Strain and son-in-law Kelly Strain. He was Pawpaw to 2 beautiful granddaughters, Brianna Little and Bailey Groom. He was also the proud grandfather to his only grandson, Gunner Little who was born on his birthday just a few short weeks ago. He is also survived by one brother Ted Little, his sister Lita Young and his twin sister Lisa Capps.

Visitation will be held Saturday August 7, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:00 at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 immediately after visitation with Brother Steve Minter officiating. A private family burial will take place.