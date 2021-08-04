Advertisement

Wasey Kyle Davis, age 42, of Doddridge, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Wasey was born August 22, 1978, in De Queen, Arkansas, and lived in Doddridge most of his life. He was a former superintendent for a Natural Gas Company and was a member of Oak Grove Assembly in Doddridge, Arkansas. He was an Icon cowboy, a team roper, and an avid hog hunter. Wasey was the life of the party; even if you were a nobody, he always made you feel like a somebody. He never met a stranger; he was a friend you could always count on when the going got rough. You always had to be on guard because he was a practical jokester and prankster. The most important part of Wasey’s life was his desire for everyone to succeed and to know his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Lee and Rosalee Harcrow.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Amber Davis of Doddridge, Arkansas; three daughters and one son-in-law, Skyleh and Braydon Dotson of Doddridge, Arkansas, Shyanne Davis, and Mylee Davis both of Doddridge, Arkansas; one son, Kyle Davis of Doddridge, Arkansas; one grandson, Rooks Joe Dotson; his parents, Don and Deyana Davis of Doddridge, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Casey and Helen Davis of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jonathan and Corrie Easley of Fouke, Arkansas; his mother-in-law, Jane Bumgardner of Doddridge, Arkansas; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P. M. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Oak Hill Independent Assembly in Broken Bow, Oklahoma with Rev. Paul Snow officiating. Burial will be in Glover Cemetery in Glover, Oklahoma.

The family will receive friends at Doddridge Community Center, Friday, August 6, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.