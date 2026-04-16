SPONSOR

November 9, 1979 – April 12, 2026

Tommy Sevier Jr.

November 9, 1979 – April 12, 2026

SPONSOR

Tommy Sevier Jr., AKA TJ, passed away at the age of 46, in Texarkana, Arkansas, on April 12, 2026.

TJ is survived by his mother, Libby Sevier; his siblings, Samantha Sevier, Randy Owen, and Tracy Binion and her husband, Chris. He was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews, sharing a particularly special bond with R J., who was like a brother to him. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles who will cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Sevier Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Rex Dean “R.D.” Sevier and Margaret Jean Pyle; and his maternal grandparents, Lloyd Lamb and Dorothy Smith.

TJ had a strong passion for roofing and construction, taking great pride in the work of his hands. He loved being outdoors and working alongside his dad; something he truly treasured and held close to his heart. He also enjoyed mudding and spending time in nature, creating lasting memories that will never be forgotten.

Though service arrangements have not yet been announced, TJ’s presence will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He is already deeply missed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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