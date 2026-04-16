Leo Ellsworth Rayborn III

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Leo E. Rayborn III, 62 of Prescott Ar, passed 4/13/26 after a sudden illness.

He is proceeded in death by his son Adam, parents, Leo and Ruby, two brothers, Randy and Timmy, one sister Debbie.

He is survived by his wife Lisa, two sons – Leo IV (Haley) Job (Tala). Grandchildren – Paisley and Leo V. Stepchildren Brandy and Mitchell. Two brothers, Gary and Danny (Niki), One sister, Renee (Ron). Numerous nephews and nieces. His boss and friend, Rick.

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He worked at the shell station in Prescott many years and enjoyed conversations with customers and Jesus was a topic he truly enjoyed discussing. He will be missed.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to Rick and East Funeral Home of Texarkana, Ar

Condolences may be left at www.eastfuneralhome.com