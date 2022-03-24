Advertisement

Tony Renard Watson was born April 9, 1955, in Texarkana, AR to the late Freddie Watson and Sadie DeLois Roberson Watson. On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Tony gained his wings and went to be with the Lord.

After graduating from Arkansas Senior High School, Texarkana, Arkansas, Tony joined the Armed Forces of the United States of America, Army where he enlisted twice and ranked Specialist Four. After being honorably discharged, he returned to his home in Texarkana, Arkansas where he attended Texarkana College receiving certifications in Auto Body Repair and Welding. He was employed with Cooper Tire & Rubber Company where he worked for 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed retirement, operating his business, and spending time with his family and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie and Sadie Watson, sister, Shirley Thomas, and brother, Ronald DeWitt Watson.

A legacy of life and love will forever be cherished in the hearts of, daughter, LaDedtra Watson, three grandsons, DeDtrick Watson, Frederick Watson, and Terry Trotter, two great-grandsons, Jordan Crabtree and Ethan Gibbs, and one sister, Jacqueline D. Harvey (Richard) all of Texarkana, AR, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Visitation, Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM. Celebration of Life Service, Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Tower of Power Gospel Ministries with Pastor David W. Watson, Sr, Eulogist, under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary. Please note: Guests must wear a mask throughout the services and follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.

