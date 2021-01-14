Advertisement

Anthony Harris ‘Tony’ Walls, age 67 of New Boston, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the Hospice of Texarkana Facility. Tony was born in Greenville, Texas on June 23, 1953. He was a Christian and member of 1st Bikers Church of Texarkana. After following in his father’s footsteps at a young age, he retired as a Truck Tire Salesman and was also a Bartender. He enjoyed making Cross necklaces, Dancing, Mowing and being a DJ. He was raised by his loving grandparents, Robert and Dollie Harris who preceded him in death along with his father Willie Walls and three granddaughters, Kynlee, Harlee and Korlee Smith.

Tony is survived by his wife Michelle, children Anthony Walls II, Robert and Christy Walls, Lyndsey Walls, Cody and Jamie Walls, Kourtney and Oliver Smith and Jeff Weatherford. His beloved grandchildren, Zoe Williams, Lillee Walls, Haylee Smith, Braylee Smith, Kaizer Smith, Ainsley Walls, Ozyion Smith, Oliver Smith V, Jameson Walls and Violet Castillo along with many bonus kids and grandkids. Also surviving is his mother, Gay Walls and siblings, Sharion and James Scott, Dollie Juri and Jim Bradley, Claudia and Don Jones, Debbie and Billy Hoff, brothers Kent and Diane McCutchen, Mike and Diane McCutchen and many many other relatives, beloved church family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Walls II, Robert Walls, Cody Walls, Oliver Smith, Jeff Weatherford and Quinton Jones. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rodney Fuller and Dusty Hawkins.

Services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Trailhead Park Pavilion, Downtown New Boston, Texas with Bro. Matthew Butler officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Toys For Tots.

Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

