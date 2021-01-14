Advertisement

Barbara Ellen Matthews, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer,and she has now received her healing.

Mrs. Matthews was born May 7, 1948, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She dedicated her later years caring for the elderly. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Matthews and two sisters, Susan Walston and Sally Missildine, and by her dog that she loved dearly, Max.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Janie Fowler of Hooks, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and John Johnston of Cabot, Arkansas; one stepson, Terry Don Matthews; two stepdaughters, Susan Millis and Vivian Moore; three grandchildren, Chad Johnston and his wife, Kaley, Racheal Fowler, and Dalton Fowler; three great-grandchildren, Hannah Johnston, Easton Johnston, and Briley Breeding; one sister, Sarah Huckabee and two brothers, Jimmy Justus and Charles Justus; and a very special niece, Misty Justus.

A celebration of life service will be at Faith Baptist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.