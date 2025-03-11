Sponsor

Tonya Mechelle Keels, age 51, of Waldo, Arkansas, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Tonya was born on May 28, 1973, in Texarkana, Texas, and lived there all her life until she met and married Danny, whom she loved so much. She was a kind and easygoing woman who cherished her family. Tonya found joy in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was a trip to the nail salon or getting her hair done. Now in heaven, we can only imagine her laughing and playing Uno, Skip-Bo, and Yahtzee with her mom and aunt, just as she loved to do. Though she is no longer with us, her kindness, warmth and love will remain in our hearts forever. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie and Sue Byers.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Keels of Waldo, Arkansas; her daughter Katlyn Smith and her husband, Corbin of Maud, Texas, her son, Austin Henry of Texarkana; her stepson, Gage Keels of Emerson, Arkansas; her stepdaughter, Shaylee Keels of Emerson, Arkansas; her two sister, Beverly Davis (Hunter) of Avery, Texas; and Angie Sutherland and her husband David of Fouke, Arkansas; her mother-in-law Rita Cook of Springhill, Louisiana; her grandbabies who she adored so much, Kaydin Smith and Abbygail Smith, Anthoney Henry and Remington; her nephews, Kyle Peavey and his wife Taylor, Steven Pruitt and his wife Kayla; her nieces, Amanda Jackson and her husband, David, Kristen Davis (Tyler) and a number of great nieces and nephews. Also (like she’d called her) – my other daughter, Betty Westberry.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Al Wright officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P. M.