Virginia Carolyn Sparkman

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Virginia “Carolyn” (Hopkins) Sparkman was called home by our loving Father, Jesus Christ. Born on June 18, 1943, Carolyn shared the gospel for 81 years- and she spent 62 of those years doing it beside her best friend and loving husband, Billy Sparkman.

Billy and Carolyn were introduced at a friend’s house and the rest was history. They were married at Rose Hill Baptist Church in June of 1962. Billy and Carolyn created a beautiful life together, welcoming first their son, Scott, and then their daughters, Sharon and Shannon. Carolyn instilled in her family to love others as God loves us. She showed this by example daily by always helping others.

Carolyn was a teacher and touched the lives of countless children over 30 years at Pleasant Grove in Texarkana, Texas. Carolyn cherished all of her kids and always proclaimed that each and every child was a precious gift from God. Carolyn also had a love for fishing and made many memories with family and friends at Lake Greeson.

Carolyn was a devoted member at Cross View/Rose Hill Baptist church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Her love for God and people was evident as she knew no strangers and would share the gospel with anyone she met. Carolyn continued shining her light through her work as the Regional Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child for 10 years.

Carolyn waits in heaven for her husband, Billy Sparkman; daughters Shannon Sparkman and Sharon Roper, husband Mike; daughter in love Sherry Sparkman; bonus daughter Marceia Cox; sister Paula Thompson; brother in-law Mickey Sparkman, wife Kathy; Grandchildren Amy Harvey, husband Dean, Brooke Mahoney, husband Michael, Erica Bacon, husband Connor, Ben Roper, wife Amber, and Ethan Roper, wife Kristina; Great grandchildren Zach Harvey, Abigail and Paxton Bacon, Kolton and Kadyn Roper and Heath Roper.

Carolyn joins her parents Paul and Virginia (Haire) Hopkins; and son Scott Sparkman in heaven, rejoicing and praising the Lord with an endless supply of pecan pie.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross View Baptist Church (3268 FM-2148, Texarkana, TX 75503) for Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry.