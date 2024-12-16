Sponsor

Tracy Dean Griffith, age 62, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at a Hot Springs nursing home.

Tracy was born July 16, 1962, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived most of his life in Texarkana. He enjoyed listening to all types of music, especially Rock and Pop. Tracy was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Red” and Shirley Griffith.

He is survived by one sister, Teresa Boroski; one brother, Kent Griffith; two nephews: Jamen Boroski and Christopher Griffith along with his wife Mikki and children; and one niece, Amie Johnson with husband Michael and their sons, and other relatives.

Graveside services will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Genoa Central Cemetery where Bro. David Fowler will be officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.