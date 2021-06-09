Advertisement

Tracy Lynn Wade, known to many as Momma Tracy, passed away on June 5th, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Beggs, her son and daughter-in-law, JJ and Cassandra Beggs, her husband, Harley Dodd, her brother and brother-in-law, Kirk Wade and Kevin Atkinson, and her good friend, Jeff Beggs.

Tracy was born in Bessemer, Alabama on September 13, 1970, to Ronald and Janet Wade.

Tracy loved her children with her entire heart, from her biological children to those she claimed as her own to her fur babies. She always had something delicious cooking to share with those she loved. Tracy was full of laughter and loved to celebrate life to the fullest. She was loved and will be dearly missed by those who are left behind.

Advertisement

Visitation and viewing will be held at Bates and Rolf in New Boston on Thursday, June 10th from 6-8pm. Local Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas