Bobby Lee West, age 34, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bobby was born March 10, 1987, in Fort Worth but considered Texarkana home. Bobby was full of life and spunk. He loved anybody he met, and they loved him back. He worked at Tech Serv as an inspector.

Survivors include his mother Robin Lewis, his brother Billy Fetner, sister Ashley Hinds and her fiancé, Michael Chambless, Jr., his precious children and their mothers: daughters Cadence West, Ryleigh West, and her mother Kirsten West and son Asher West and his mother Aaryn Smith; two nieces Lyrix and Daegan; three nephews Noah, Huntyr, Pheonyx; two uncles Frank Ehrhorn, Tad Tholl; three aunts Laura Wood, Cheryl Coopwood, Lisa Dastillon; several cousins and even great-cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Frank and Virginia Tholl; his uncle Jimmy Wood and very close friends/brothers Zach, Aaron, Keifer. We love you my baby boy and you will be missed every day.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Ehrhorn and Bro. Matthew Pagels officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home.