Travis Trusty, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at Hospice of Texarkana surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 29, 1945, in Texarkana, Texas to Jesse and Syble Trusty.

Mr. Trusty spent his working days as a plant superintendent at JCM Industries. In his free time, he enjoyed mowing, hunting, fishing, watching westerns and helping anyone who needed help. He was a member of the Nash Volunteer Fire Department. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served honorably in the Vietnam War. His family described him as generous, hardworking, humble, loving and honorable. He was a wonderful and loving father, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Syble Trusty; sisters Nelda Kate, Francis Marie, Margret, Jessie, and Sandra Sue; brothers Clifton Ray, and Melvin Eugene.

Left to cherish his memory is daughter Wendy Tower of Texarkana, Texas; sons Mark Trusty and wife Carrie of Texarkana, Texas, Toby Trusty and wife Jackie of Washington, Arkansas; eight grandchildren Taylor Brooks and husband Matt, Travis Trusty and wife Evelyn, Gavin Tower and wife Carly, Gabi Bevill and husband Michael, Seth Trusty , Isabella Trusty, Brianna Richardson, and Collin; great grandchildren Mark Arnold, Arwen, Rhonin, Brooks, and one expected great granddaughter-his little apple; very dear friends Bill Wilkinson, Jesus Gonzalez, and Ron Collins; and a number of extended family members and friends.

The graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at Chapelwood Memorial Garden with Brother Gary Lumpkin officiating the service. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.