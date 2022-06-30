Advertisement

Troy Lynn Lewis was born to the late Mr. & Mrs. Ralph, Sr. and Betty Lewis. He was thee last of nine.

Troy graduated from Arkansas Senior High the class of 1984. He worked for the Texarkana Housing Authority and the Miller County Road Department. He gave his life to Christ later on in life. He was a member of The Church of the Living God, Temple #4 where he served faithfully on the Trustee Board, Male Chorus and Armor Bearer for Bishop T. L. Taylor.

Troy was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and his favorite pastime was fishing, spending time with his family, friends and his church family.

Troy was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Betty Lewis, Sr., two brothers, Ralph Lewis, Jr., Charles Lewis and one sister, Barbara Lewis.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Theresa L. Lewis; four sons, Marcus (Clover) Floyd, Michael Walker, Troydreikus Lewis, Cordney Morgan; one daughter Shatichonor Morgan all of Texarkana, Arkansas. He also leaves two brothers, Raven (Carolyn) Lewis, Sr., Freddie Lewis, all of Texarkana, Arkansas. Four sisters, Carolyn Willis, Michelle Lewis, Brenda (Charles) Lewis, all of Texarkana, Arkansas and Linda (Spencer) Johnson of Little Rock, Arkansas. He also leaves to cherish his memories nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Services on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 12;00 PM at Church of The Living God Temple # 4 with Bishop T. L. Taylor, Eulogist. Burial will be in Fairhaven Cemetery under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

