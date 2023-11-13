Sponsor

Tyler Peeples, 42, of Texarkana Texas passed away on November 10, 2023.

Tyler was born on July 1, 1981, to Cindy and Robert Peeples.

He had many friends that he loved dearly. He was tough on the outside, but a very loving and caring man on the inside. Tyler was loyal to his friends and anybody that needed help. He got his G.E.D because he wanted to go to the School of Life and didn’t have time or patience for regular school. He loved music, tattoos and dogs. He will be greatly missed, our sweet sweet red-haired boy.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth M. Anderson; grandparents, Earl and Pearl Peeples; aunt, Annette Anderson Nix; uncle and aunt Bill and Marcia Peeples.

Tyler is survived by his mother and father, Cindy and Robert Peeples; brother and sister-in-law, Max and Alea Peeples; grandfather, Roy V. Anderson; fur babies, Doc. and Django; and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd.

