Mrs. Vanessa Lynn Fort Buchanan was born September 16, 1958 in Texarkana, Texas to Wiley Fort Jr. and Ardeen Johnson Fort. She was the seventh of eleven children born to this union. She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age at Mount Orange Baptist Church in Texarkana, Texas.

Vanessa was a graduate of Liberty-Eylau High School and went on to achieve a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M-Commerce and later a Master of Education from Texas A&M-Texarkana. She was an employee of Texarkana Independent School District where she taught fifth grade and served as an Administrator for a period of thirty-two years.

On June 4, 1983, she was united in holy matrimony to Kenneth Buchanan and remained married nearly forty years. To this union three daughters were born.

Vanessa is preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters, Wanda Mathis, and Brenda Williams.

She leaves in the loving hands of God:

Husband: Kenneth Buchanan (Texarkana, TX

Daughters: Kimberly Buchanan (Ft. Worth, TX), Erin Buchanan (Euless, TX), and Charlaina Buchanan (Texarkana, TX)

Sisters: Shirley James, Texarkana, TX; Alice (Lee) Johnson, Taylorsville, MS; Verna Cellers , Texarkana, TX; Kurrey Allen, Texarkana, TX; Rosalynn (Howard Daniel) Feagins, Aurora, CO

Brothers: Herman Fort, Baltimore, MD; Keith (LaToya) Fort, Texarkana, TX; Shaun (Jessica) Fort, Midlothian, TX

In-Laws: Joyce Thurman, Terry (Benita) Monk, Walter Buchanan, Gerry (Wanda) Buchanan

A host of nieces, nephews, friends, special daughters and sons, and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in Vanessa’s name, to one of the following charities:

1. Shriners Hospital for Children

2. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

3. The Fort Family Foundation

a. Venmo: @Alice-Johnson-101

b. Zelle: 601.433.9761

c. Check: c/o Alice Johnson, 873 SCR 4, Taylorsville, MS 39168

Our family would also like to extend their heart-felt thanks to the doctors and staff at Baylor Scott and White Medical Campus in Dallas, TX, and Hospice of Texarkana.

Visitation Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Mt. Orange Baptist Church. Funeral Saturday, March 4, 2023 Mt. Orange Baptist Church 10:00 AM. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

