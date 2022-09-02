VERDIE “BAYE” KING GARDNER
Verdie Mae “Baye” King Gardner entered into eternal rest on August 27,
2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones and close friends.
She was born July 23, 1958 to Elder Sol King and Mrs. Vertis Leakes
King in Texarkana Arkansas. She graduated from Arkansas High School,
Class of 1976. Verdie met the love of her life, her Soulmate, Larry
Gardner and they were married for over forty-seven years.
She began her working career with Jordan Home Health and served in the
role for over thirty years. She was truly a devoted, dedicated and
committed person to whatever she put her hands and heart into.
Verdie united with and was a dedicated Member of The Church of the
Living God, Temple #4. She served over the Kitchen Ministry for many
years and sang and rejoiced with the Mass Choir until her health
declined.
Verdie was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt,
and friend to her vast array of family and extended family. Her
favorite pastime was spending time with her family, friends, and
church family.
She leaves to cherish her life: Her devoted husband: Larry Gardner;
Two Sons: Shad Campbell (Heather) Texarkana, TX; Marcus Campbell,
Texarkana, TX; One Brother: William King (Linda); One Sister Nettie M.
King, Texarkana, TX; One Aunt: Connie Brown; Two Special
Sisters-in-Love: Linda Floyd, Dallas, TX and Chiquita Yarber,
Texarkana, AR; Special Nephew: Ayo Floyd (Michelle), Dallas, TX; Her
Grandchildren: Latoiya Walker, Texarkana, TX, Onecia King, Texarkana,
Tx Joshua King, Texarkana, AR, Christina Coray, Texarkana, AR; Special
Friends/Family: Lois Morine, Texarkana, AR, Shermish Lewis, Texarkana,
TX, Mary Towers Stuart, Texarkana, AR, Michelle Lewis, Texarkana, AR,
Brenda Lewis, Texarkana, AR, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other
relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, September 2, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Church of
the Living God Temple #4, 928 Laurel Street, Texarkana, AR. Funeral
Service Saturday, September 3, 2022 12:00 PM Church of the Living God
Temple #4. Burial in Memorial Gardens 5200 East Broad Street
Texarkana, AR with Apostle Marvin Warren, Officiant and Bishop T. L.
Taylor, Eulogist under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.
MASK ARE REQUIRED FOR BOTH SERVICES.