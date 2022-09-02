Advertisement

VERDIE “BAYE” KING GARDNER

Verdie Mae “Baye” King Gardner entered into eternal rest on August 27,

2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones and close friends.

She was born July 23, 1958 to Elder Sol King and Mrs. Vertis Leakes

King in Texarkana Arkansas. She graduated from Arkansas High School,

Class of 1976. Verdie met the love of her life, her Soulmate, Larry

Gardner and they were married for over forty-seven years.

Advertisement

She began her working career with Jordan Home Health and served in the

role for over thirty years. She was truly a devoted, dedicated and

committed person to whatever she put her hands and heart into.

Verdie united with and was a dedicated Member of The Church of the

Living God, Temple #4. She served over the Kitchen Ministry for many

years and sang and rejoiced with the Mass Choir until her health

declined.

Verdie was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt,

and friend to her vast array of family and extended family. Her

favorite pastime was spending time with her family, friends, and

church family.

She leaves to cherish her life: Her devoted husband: Larry Gardner;

Two Sons: Shad Campbell (Heather) Texarkana, TX; Marcus Campbell,

Texarkana, TX; One Brother: William King (Linda); One Sister Nettie M.

King, Texarkana, TX; One Aunt: Connie Brown; Two Special

Sisters-in-Love: Linda Floyd, Dallas, TX and Chiquita Yarber,

Texarkana, AR; Special Nephew: Ayo Floyd (Michelle), Dallas, TX; Her

Grandchildren: Latoiya Walker, Texarkana, TX, Onecia King, Texarkana,

Tx Joshua King, Texarkana, AR, Christina Coray, Texarkana, AR; Special

Friends/Family: Lois Morine, Texarkana, AR, Shermish Lewis, Texarkana,

TX, Mary Towers Stuart, Texarkana, AR, Michelle Lewis, Texarkana, AR,

Brenda Lewis, Texarkana, AR, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other

relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, September 2, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Church of

the Living God Temple #4, 928 Laurel Street, Texarkana, AR. Funeral

Service Saturday, September 3, 2022 12:00 PM Church of the Living God

Temple #4. Burial in Memorial Gardens 5200 East Broad Street

Texarkana, AR with Apostle Marvin Warren, Officiant and Bishop T. L.

Taylor, Eulogist under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASK ARE REQUIRED FOR BOTH SERVICES.

