Sponsor

Vernon McBride, age 83, passed away on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Vernon was born on October 16, 1941, in Texarkana, Arkansas to his parents, Willie and Ethel McBride.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Valerea McBride, his parents; three sisters, Bobbie Olson, Louise Terry, and Thelma Durham; and six brothers, J.C. McBride, Walter McBride, Gene McBride, Wayne McBride, Gary McBride, and Randy McBride.

He is survived by two daughters, Connie Campbell (Tommy) of Shreveport, LA and Karen McBride Lehr of Zwolle, LA; three sons, Larry McBride of Zwolle, LA, DeWayne McBride of Texarkana, AR, and Jeffery McBride of Texarkana, AR; his grandchildren, Kyle and Austin Malmay, Brent and Maranda Malmay, Brianna and Jacob Lovelady, Chad Meshell, Blake Campbell, Jasey and Ben Phillips, Kevin Lehr, Ashley Nicole McBride, Larry Gene McBride, Layla McBride, Marianna McBride; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Corn of Texarkana, AR, Jeanie Anderson of Texarkana, AR, Denise Johnson (Bill) of Texarkana, TX; one brother, Billy McBride (Ann) of Texarkana, AR; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 1, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Rev. Ronnie Freeman officiating.

Visitation will be held the hour before the service.

Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM at Bayou Scie Cemetery in Zwolle, LA.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana at 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr in Texarkana, AR, 71854 or Bobbie Atkinson Foundation c/o Cadence Bank at 5702 Richmond Rd Texarkana, TX 75503. 75503

To send a flower arrangement in memory of Vernon McBride, please click here to visit our sympathy store.