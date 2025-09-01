Victim Families Question DA Rochelle Actions In Capital Murder Case

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Family members of a man and woman who were gunned down at a residence in De Kalb, Texas, in June have written letters questioning whether Bowie County District Attorney Jerry Rochelle is acting for “political gain.”

Rochelle told the families of murder victims Charles Beckham Jr., 64, and Donna Culpepper, 62, on Aug. 25 that he is taking over as lead prosecutor in the case of Clyde Stephens, who is facing a capital murder charge in the deaths, according to letters filed in the case record last week from the victims’ family members.

Culpepper’s son and daughter-in-law said Thursday in an email to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell that Rochelle asked them and the family of Beckham to step outside the courtroom at Stephens’ arraignment Aug. 25 “and stated he was leading this case now.”

The Culpepper family said Crisp had been handling the case and communicating with them prior to the Aug. 25 hearing.

When asked why First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp had been replaced, Rochelle “let us know that she will not be working in the DA office come the 1st of November,” the Culpepper family members said.

The Culpepper family members’ letter said Rochelle told them “it was not up to us (in a very short/rude tone),” when they asked if Crisp could return to leading the prosecution of the case.

“After Monday, we felt upset and like this change was possibly made in haste and we worried this was for his own political gain,” the Culpepper family said. “We just want this case to be handled correctly and by someone who is not out for their own gain, which we feel is what is happening in this case.”

Family members of Beckham said in an email Aug. 25 to Rochelle: “We are aware that you two will most likely be opponents in the upcoming election because you cited that as the reason that Mrs. Crisp could no longer serve as the lead prosecutor.”

“Please help us understand why Kelley Crisp is not permitted to continue as the lead prosecutor on the case, as we have not found any solid justification from a legal perspective,” the Beckham family letter said.

In their letter, the Beckham family said they “can only hope that the removal of Mrs. Crisp was not for personal political interests.”

“No disrespect to you on a professional level, as you have served Bowie County well, but with Mrs. Crisp’s extensive trial experience on violent crimes and capital murder cases she is obviously the best person for this case,” the Beckham family members said.

Crisp said she has handled dozens of felony murder and capital murder cases, including two that resulted in death sentences — Billy Joel Tracy and Taylor Parker — and tried more than 135 cases to verdict.

Rochelle said in an email Friday to TXK Today that he has “personally handled” capital cases and other felonies but did not provide any case information as requested.

Rochelle denied telling the Culpepper and Beckham families that he was taking Crisp off of the Stephens case.

“I did not remove Mrs. Crisp. And I did not tell the family that Kelly (sic) could not prosecute,” Rochelle said.

Rochelle said “No one person has ever been responsible for any conviction, but a team of individuals brought together for one common purpose…..to seek justice.”

“My decision was in no way political or personally motivated, but a sincere desire to ensure the family had the complete support of the entire office,” Rochelle said. “It should be noted that I personally review every case that is presented to the DA’s office for prosecution.”

Judge Tidwell responded to the letter addressed to him from the Culpepper family in a letter filed Friday, telling the family that he is “so sorry for the loss” of their family member, but must “remain neutral” and is “prevented from engaging with parties to a case pending before me.”

Judge Tidwell further explained that, while he can appoint lawyers to represent defendants who cannot afford one, as a judge he cannot be involved in case assignment procedures at the DA’s office.

“As to your belief that Mrs. Crisp will not be employed after November, that is a surprising statement,” Judge Tidwell said. “Regrettably, I have too many cases currently pending to lose a prosecutor and delay [my] caseload further.”

Crisp said Friday in an email to TXK Today that she is “not planning on going anywhere.”

“I am honored each day to serve Bowie County by advocating for crime victims and supporting our courageous first responders,” Crisp said. “My commitment remains strong, and I will continue defending the values that uphold public trust in our justice system.”

Crisp has been with the Bowie County District Attorney’s office since 2010. She was hired by retired District Judge Bobby Lockhart when he was serving as the county’s district attorney.

Rochelle was elected for his first four-year term after Lockhart retired as DA and is currently serving his fourth term, which expires Dec. 31, 2026. He had previously served as an assistant and first assistant district attorney when Judge Lockhart was DA.

Crisp and Rochelle have both announced they are running for the office of Bowie County District Attorney. They will face off in the Republican primary in March next year.