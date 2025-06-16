Sponsor

Victor Lee Jones, age 75, of Nash, Texas, died Thursday, June 12, 2025 in a local hospital.

Mr. Jones was born May 15, 1950 in Gladewater, Texas. He was retired from Domtar Paper Mill, member of the Church on the Rock and former volunteer for the Red Lick Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by one brother William Allen Jones Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Jana Hammond Jones of Nash, Texas; one daughter, Tracie Lee of Nash, Texas; two sisters, Laurie Evans and husband Hubert of Texarkana, Texas and Judy Morgan and husband Jay of Texarkana, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Valory Lee and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Ulmer officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-8 P.M.

