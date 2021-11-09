Vida Jannette Brine, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, November 8, 2021.

Mrs. Brine was born November 12, 1931 in Malta, Texas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Brine.

Advertisement

She is survived by her children, Beth Brine of Texarkana, Texas, Steve Brine and wife Lorna of Texarkana, Texas, Mark Brine and wife Karen of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Jeane Duren of Mesquite, Texas; five grandchildren, Toni Crowder, Jeff Turner, Keri Shaw, Jenna Roundtree and Josh Brine; six great grandchildren, Charlie Taggart, Dakota Taggart, Aidan Shaw, Claire Roundtree, Jolie Roundtree and Tate Roundtree and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with Rev. Mike Beck officiating. Private Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1-2 P.M. prior to the service.

