Advertisement

Vincent Keith Gamble, age 54, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Friday,

January 28, 2022. Vincent was born December 25, 1967 in Fort Rucker,

Alabama to Eddie L. Sr. and Emmie J. Gamble. He was educated in TASD,

graduating from Arkansas High School with honors. He received a full

football scholarship to Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.

During Vincent’s lifetime he was the VOICE representing his family

business (KTOY Radio) as an On-Air Personality and Production Manager.

Later in life, inspired by his upbringing in the Miles Chapel C.M.E.

church, he became a minister. He also held positions with Domtar Paper

Mill and as a student intern at the Texarkana Post Office. He was

known for his infectious smile and as a person who loved the Lord and

was ready at any given moment to give a blessing or lead a prayer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Gamble Sr. and his

brother, Pelvin Gamble, his maternal grandparents, Coach Nathan Jones,

Sr., and Dorothy Hudson Jones, and his paternal grandparents, Calon

Gamble and Margaree Gamble. Vincent is survived by his mother, Emmie

(Jones) Gamble of Texarkana Arkansas; brother LTC (RET) Eddie Lee

Gamble Jr. and his wife CSM (RET) Carmen Gamble of St. Louis,

Missouri, daughter Channen McGary of Houston, Texas, sons: Joshua

Gamble and Nathanial Gamble of Texarkana, Arkansas and Fort Worth

Texas respectively, step-son Tremaine Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas,

nephews Eddie Gamble III. (Penny), Nicholas Gamble, Jordan Gamble,

Niece Katherine Vickers, and great nephews Connor and Callan Meiser.

Advertisement

Funeral service will be held at 10 am. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at

Miles Chapel CME Church, 1002 Ash Street Texarkana, AR. with Rev.

Clifton Brewster, Eulogist. Visitation will be held at Jones Stuart

Mortuary 115 East 9th Street, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 5-7 pm.

Burial will be at Memorial Gardens 5200 East Broad St. Texarkana, AR.

MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.

