Trial starts Wednesday for man accused of shooting wife and girlfriend in Texarkana last year

NEW BOSTON, Texas: A jury trial is scheduled to start Wednesday for a man accused of murder in the shooting of his wife and aggravated assault in the shooting of his girlfriend at the Creekside Apartments in Texarkana, Texas, in July.

Tremayne Douglas Ware, 39, allegedy shot both women as they were getting out of a car the afternoon of July 29 in the parking lot of the Creekside Apartments. Ware’s wife, 56-year-old Bengie Cooper, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second woman allegedly suffered a gunshot wound which broke her pelvis, according to probable cause documents.

Ware has been charged with child endangerment for allegedly putting the 4-year-old daughter of the surviving woman in harm’s way during the shooting.

A jury of seven women and five men was selected Tuesday at the Bowie County courthouse before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

If convicted of murder, he faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

