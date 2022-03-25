Advertisement

Viola Jean Cornett, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Cornett was born October 25, 1936, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life.

She was a homemaker and a member of Tennessee Baptist Church. In her spare time, she loved to crochet and work crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed being with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Cornett.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Rogers of Texarkana, Arkansas; three sons, Dennis Cornett of Texarkana, Arkansas; Kevin Cornett of Lockesburg, Arkansas; and Thomas Cornett of Texarkana, Arkansas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later time.

