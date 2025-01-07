Sponsor

Virgie Louise Songayllo, age 68, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Christus St. Michaels Hospital. She was born on October 31, 1956, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to Lawrence and Betty Holder.

Mrs. Songayllo spent her working days as a housekeeper for her own business. In her free time, she enjoyed her friends, going to the casino, watching true crime tv shows and her fur baby Amber. Her family described her as strong-willed and determined. She loved to cook and have family and friends around her. She loved to dance in her younger years and loved music. She was caring and giving. You could always count on her, especially in hard times. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, mother, grandmother, gigi sister, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Betty Holder; brothers Robert Holder, and Wayne Holder; father of her children Phillip Cox; and ex-husband Carl Songayllo.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters LaNora Lee Anna Wood and Linda Louise Cox; granddaughters Haley Weathers and Ashlyn Ethridge; grandsons Drew Woods, and Raylan Woods; and great-granddaughters Zaleigh, Demi and Myla; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.