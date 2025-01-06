City and State Busy Preparing Roads for Winter Weather

Sponsor

Due to the possibility of winter weather conditions, TxDOT crews began brine operations on Interstates 20 and 30, along with US 59, starting Sunday.

All bridges across the nine-county district are also scheduled to receive an application of brine, which is a solution consisting of salt and water designed to help prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces. The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur Counties.

“This is a precautionary measure, but we prepare for the worst when it comes to winter weather scenarios,” said Atlanta District Director of Maintenance Jason Dupree.

If motorists see mobile convoys on the roads, they are encouraged to slow down, keep a safe distance and give crews room to work.

The City of Texarkana, Texas Public Works Department will start pre-treating streets on Tuesday, January 7th, ahead of the expected winter weather later this week.

Crews will focus first on areas most vulnerable to freezing, such as bridges, overpasses, low-lying or hilly sections, and critical emergency routes. Once these high-priority areas are covered, the team will extend pre-treatment to other major commercial and residential streets to help improve safety on the roads.