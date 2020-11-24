Advertisement

Virgil Wayne McKeehan, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, in a local hospital.

Virgil was born August 24, 1939, at Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was retired from Arkla Gas. He was a Seabee and Veteran of the United States Navy.

Survivors include his wife, Marshia Smith McKeehan of Texarkana, Arkansas, one daughter and son-in-law, Kyann and Robbie Hines of Texarkana, Arkansas, one son, Wayne McKeehan, Jr. of Texarkana, Arkansas, four grandchildren, Lacy Hines, Jake Hines, Lauren McKeehan, Lindsay Tubbs, and five great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Harmony Grove Cemetery with Rev. Charlie Elrod officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Virgil Wayne McKeehan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.