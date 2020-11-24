Advertisement

Georgene Critchlow left the world on November 22, 2020 after a short battle with Cancer. Georgene was a hairdresser for 40 years in California and Texarkana. She worked at Regis Hair Salon for a number of years until she retired in 2018. She enjoyed camping and fishing. Georgene was preceded in death by her mother Juanita Nunn Critchlow, daughter Trisha M. Muto, her grandparents, Adie E and Lem Nunn.

She is survived by her son, Jack D. Smith of Desert Hot Springs, California, her brother and sister in law, Larry and Jeannine Critchlow of Foreman, Arkansas, one sister, Sandy Boswell of Foreman, Arkansas, special friend, Roy James of Foreman, Arkansas, 2 nieces, Tracy Michel of Lake Isabella, California, Tosha Critchlow of Victorville, California, nephews, Chris and Candace Summers of Foreman, Arkansas, John Critchlow of Foreman, Arkansas.

Funeral Services will be at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with Steve Minter officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

