Sponsor

Vivian Marlar passed away at 77 years of age on Monday, November 6 in the hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Marlar was born Ona Vivian McDowell on September 11, 1946 in Hope, Arkansas to Edward and Dorothy McDowell. Vivian grew up in Garland, Arkansas on Kelly Lake and attended Garland City schools. Vivian married Jerry Wayne Thomas in 1964 and she had her oldest daughter Cherie Lynnette Thomas in 1967.

In 1975, Vivian married Sonny Marlar and they started their life together in Lewisville, Arkansas. She worked at Lewisville High School as the office secretary and had her second daughter, Chrystal Brianne Marlar in 1982. While being a devoted mother and wife, Vivian also helped in the family business Southern Lumber and Building Materials Co. where she worked as a bookkeeper and debt collector. Sonny passed in 1989.

In 1999, Vivian began a new chapter in her life as Nana when her first grandson Alex was born. Soon to follow were grandsons Austin and Brayden. She was also blessed with a granddaughter when Chrystal married Jeff Broll and Emma Lynn joined the family.

Vivian met the final love of her live John E. Coleman in 2002. They continued their lives and ran a successful company in Texarkana for the next 20 years until John passed in 2020.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy McDowell, brother Eddie McDowell, and devoted partner John Coleman.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters Cherie Thomas Bobb and husband Randy of Frisco, Texas and Chrystal Marlar Broll and husband Jeff of Texarkana, Texas; Grandchildren Alex Bobb, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Austin Bobb Frisco, Texas, Brayden Upchurch, of Texarkana, Texas, Emma Lynn Broll of Texarkana, Texas; Brothers Bobby McDowell and wife Nancy of Texarkana, AR., George McDowell and wife Beth of Buckner, AR.; sister Martha Benefield of Texarkana, AR.; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation and Service will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Visitation on Thursday, November 9th from 5 to 7pm. Service will be Friday, November 10th at 1 pm. followed by a graveside service at Wilson Cemetery in Lewisville, Ar.

