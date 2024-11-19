Sponsor

Vonda Ward, age 74, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2024, at her residence while surrounded by her husband Troy Ward, daughter Tracy Helms, granddaughter Breann Cooper and grand-dog Blitz.

Born December 18, 1949, to Shockley and Paralee Davis in Stiltner, West Virgina, she was the oldest of five siblings. She married her husband, Troy Ward, 42 wonderful years ago and together they built a marriage of love and devotion to one another. Together they were blessed with five amazing children and one bonus child. Vonda was a larger-than-life woman who inspired all that met her. She was an example of faith, strength, love, and resilience. Overcoming life’s hardships with grace and kindness that only she possessed and keeping God front and center. She was a role model that encompassed the word fully and often did not realize just how much she was admired and looked up to. She will be remembered as an amazing, smart, strong, forgiving, Godly woman that had a deep bond with her family and friends that will live on in the cherished moments and life lessons that she instilled during her time on this Earth.

Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers – Bill and Tom Davis; two sons – Anthony “Tony” Helms and Traylon Ward; and great-grandson – Tyler Cooper.

She is survived by her husband – Troy Ward; five children – Tracy Helms, Sunny and wife Jennifer Helms, Brandon and wife Dianne Ward, Breann Cooper, daughter in law Tanya Ward; one sister – Ronda Beller; one brother – Ed Davis; a special aunt Rosa and husband Julius Finley; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.