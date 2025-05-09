Sponsor

Walker Brant Smith, of Waco, Texas, was born on April 1, 1967, and passed away peacefully on May 7, 2025, with his family by his side.

Brant is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Teri Ann Smith; his daughters, Garlyn Brooke Andrews and her husband Greg, and Deanna Blair Smith; and his beloved grandson, Ace Walker Andrews. He is also survived by his parents Gwenn and Ken Schnipper; his siblings, Lori Smith Stewart and her husband Chad, Sarajane Schnipper Hodges and her husband John, and Kip Schnipper; his in-laws, Beth and Gale Arnold; and his aunts and uncles, Debbi and Herman Smith, and Teensy and Holt Parsons. Brant also leaves behind his cherished nieces and nephews: Josh Hodges, Brett Hodges, Camille Harrelson, Alec Stewart, and Lauren Stewart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walker Dee Smith, and his grandparents, Louise and Arnold Maple.

Brant was a proud graduate of Arkansas High School in Texarkana and earned his degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. A lifelong Razorback fan, Brant brought his passion for people and sharp business sense to a successful career in the automotive industry. He began his career at Jeff Hunter Motors in Waco, where he mastered sales, finance, and the ins and outs of the car business. He later returned to Texarkana, where he served as Owner of Smith-Mankins Nissan for over 10 years.

Known for his quick wit and legendary pranks, Brant made work fun for everyone around him. He was deeply admired by his employees and friends alike. But above all, Brant was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished family time—whether tailgating at Razorback games, traveling on vacations, or simply being present in the lives of his girls.

Brant had a big heart—he gave generously, loved deeply, and never hesitated to help someone in need. His kindness and compassion left a lasting mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Brant’s legacy is one of laughter, love, and unwavering support for those he cared about. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Brant to the charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas one hour prior to service time.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, with Rev. Jeff Hart and Rev. Jaime Alexander officiating.